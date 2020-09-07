Kenya: Experts Urge Caution as Matiang'i Pushed to Go for Presidency

Pressure is mounting for Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to declare interest in the presidency, even as he remains mum on his next plans ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speculation has been rife that Dr Matiang'i, one of President Uhuru Kenyatta's powerful men, may go for the top most seat in the country.

But even with the piling pressure from politicians, his Cabinet colleagues as well as other Kenyans, the CS has all along remained unresponsive on the political acclamations, leaving people guessing and confused on his plans.

But political analysts have cautioned him not to be swayed by politicians and instead focus on his work of serving Kenyans as he waits for the right time to do politics

"The CS should be careful not to fall into politicians' trap. Let him continue serving Kenyans in his capacity as the most powerful Cabinet minister and as one of President Kenyatta's most trusted men," said Dr Andrew Maubi, a Kenyatta University lecturer, financial consultant and political analyst.

Seek Uhuru's blessings

Mr Maubi explained that if the CS has to vie for the top most seat in the country, he has to seek the blessings of his boss, President Kenyatta.

"This is the only time he will succeed," said Mr Maubi.

Last week, the CS met elected leaders from Nyamira at the county headquarters. Among them was Governor John Nyagarama, Senator Okong'o Omogeni and Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi. The leaders discussed development plans for Nyamira County where Dr Matiang'i hails from.

He later met members of Nyamira County Assembly before leaving for the burial of a relative in Tombe.

While in another meeting with chiefs, President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed them by phone, telling them to focus on their work and assured them that all is okay in the government.

Local leaders urged residents to support the CS, whom they said has been entrusted with a heavy responsibility by President Kenyatta to coordinate government projects.

Exemplary performance

Ms Momanyi said a lot of focus is now on the Gusii community because of the CS whose performance in government has been exemplary.

"His work has been recognised by the head of State. In Nairobi and other parts of the country, good things are being said about our son. Let us be careful not to muddy the waters," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Nyagarama said Dr Matiang'i is the community's point man and vowed to support him to the last man.

"Things are okay. Let us stand with our son and we are assured of better things," said the Nyamira governor.

When he stood to speak, Dr Matiang'i kept off the political debate.

Mr Omogeni cautioned leaders from the Gusii community who have been politically fighting the CS.

"Kenyans across the country are watching our steps and moves. Let us lead by example," said the Nyamira senator.

Political movement

Three weeks ago, some youths in Gusii started a political movement in support of the Interior CS.

The group calling itself "Friends of Fred Matiang'i" said a countrywide movement will soon be launched to popularise and propel the CS politically into the 2022 presidential election.

Recently, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe's while speaking in Kisii told the Abagusii that one of their sons has the potential of clinching the presidency if they supportand protect him from "external political forces".

Residents as well as elected leaders are now pleading with President Kenyatta to "bless their son" for the country's top seat.