Kenya: Integrity Unit to Test Road Runners From This Month

6 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Athletics integrity Unit (AIU) will start group testing for road runners from this month.

A statement from Athletics Kenya (AK) on Saturday stated that that AIU will have the sessions at at various locations across the country in a process that is a part of the unit's Road Running Integrity Programme.

The programme which involves top road runners in marathon and half marathon, among other long distance events, will have group testing sessions that will include advance notice testing.

"The main focus will be building the profiles of athletes for the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) programme, which is central to the Road Running Integrity Programme," the statement said.

Registered Testing Pool

It further said that outside of the top 40 road runners, the majority of the road runners have never been part of the Registered Testing Pool and, therefore, are rarely subject to any testing including the ABP programme.

"This group of athletes are mainly new to the registered testing pool. They have been asked to appear for testing specifically for the purpose of the ABP," the statement said.

AK said the sample collection personnel have received detailed advice concerning testing during the pandemic that lists health and safety guidelines, hygiene and the social distancing measures to be followed.

"The athletes have been allocated a specific time and location to report for testing which they are required to adhere to without fail," said AK.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

