North Africa: UN Official Stephanie Williams Hails Egypt's Role Regarding Libya's Crisis

Deputy head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for political affairs Stephanie Williams praised Egypt's role regarding the Libyan political crises during meeting with experts of the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies (ECSS).

During a discussion session, Williams hailed Egypt's positive role in dealing with the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and communicating with the Libyan parties.

The meeting also tackled ideas and suggestions that could lead to a Libyan- Libyan dialogue and engage in a political process to resolve the crisis.

The meeting was attended by ECSS Director General Khaled Okasha, Major General Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Duwairi, Deputy Director General, Ahmed Amal, Head of the African Studies Unit, Ahmed Aliba, Head of the Armament Unit, and both the researcher Maha Allam, and the researcher Bilal Manzoor from the International Relations Program at ECSS.

The international envoy arrived in Cairo on Saturday evening to hold a series of meetings during a three-day visit.