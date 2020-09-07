Egypt: Sisi Stresses Egypt's Firm Stance On Political Settlement to Libyan Crisis

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed Egypt's firm stance towards reaching a political settlement to Libya's crisis, reiterating rejection of foreign interference and the presence armed militias in the war-torn Arab country.

Sisi made the remarks on Thursday 3/9/2020 during his meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and EU Ambassador in Cairo Christian Berger, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation and dialogue between Egypt and the EU in all political, economic and security fields, the spokesman added.

They also reviewed ongoing efforts to settle the Libyan crisis and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the fight against terrorism.

Sisi and Borrell exchanged views on the Middle East peace process and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis.

The president welcomed Borrell's visit, which comes within the framework of the strong ties between Egypt and the EU, as well as the common challenges facing the two sides in the Mediterranean region.

On his part, the EU official lauded the distinguished and historical ties binding between the European bloc and Egypt, given the political weight that Egypt enjoys at the regional and international levels, along with its pivotal role in strengthening security and stability in a extremely-volatile region.

Borrell told Sisi that the EU highly values Egypt's critical role in the Libyan crisis, along with its efforts in different regional issues, notably the refugee crisis, illegal migration, in addition to the fight against terrorism and extremist thought.

Concerning the Middle East peace process, the two sides agreed on the necessity of pushing forward collective international efforts to resume negotiations between Palestinians and Israel, with a view to reaching a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian problem, in accordance with international references.

The meeting tackled the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis, where President Sisi emphasized that Egypt seeks to reach a balanced and binding legal agreement that guarantees clear rules for the dam filling and operation, while achieving the common interests of all parties.