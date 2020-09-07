North Africa: Egypt, Bahrain Support Consensual Political Solution in Libya

5 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Bahrain affirmed their support for a consensual political solution that preserves Libya's unity and sovereignty and puts an end to subversive foreign interference in the domestic affairs of the war-torn country.

During their meeting here on Saturday, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani asserted their support for the ongoing initiatives aimed to reach a nationwide truce in Libya, stop military conflicts, form a new presidential council and redistribute the country's wealth equally among Libyans.

The top officials initiated their talks session by commending the deep strategic ties as well as the close and consistent coordination and consultation between both countries.

According to a joint statement at the conclusion of their talks at the Tahrir Palace in Cairo, the two ministers agreed to take the measures necessary to bolster economic, investment and trade cooperation by making the best use of available resources in both countries.

They also discussed ways to consolidate joint efforts to boost national stability, emphasizing their rejection of any foreign interference seeking to undermine regional security and stability.

In addition, the two sides stressed the importance of coordinating their positions regarding the upcoming meeting of the Arab foreign ministers, due on Wednesday, to serve the interests of both countries and promote joint Arab action.

Reviewing the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, the two ministers welcomed any initiative aimed to establish a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the resolutions of international legitimacy.

