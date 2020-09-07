North Africa: Libyan Dialogue Kicks Off in Bouznika

Bouznika — The Libyan dialogue between the delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk began on Sunday in Bouznika.

This dialogue aims to maintain the ceasefire and open negotiations to end the conflicts between the Libyan parties.

It comes a few weeks after the visit to Morocco of the President of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled Al Mechri and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Salah, at the invitation of the speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives.

The Libyan dialogue also follows the visit to Morocco of the Special Representative and interim Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Stéphanie Williams, as part of the consultations she is leading with the Libyan parties, as well as with regional and international partners in order to find a solution to the Libyan crisis.