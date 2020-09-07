Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Cross 55,000 Mark, Rise By 100

7 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases have crossed the 55,000 mark, with the country recording 100 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Announcing this last night, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 39 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 22; Kaduna, 19; Oyo, seven; Ebonyi, six; Edo, three, while Katsina, Ekiti, Bauchi and Nasarawa recorded one case each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 55,005 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 43,013 patients have been discharged, while 1,057 persons have died."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.