Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Cross 55,000 Mark, Rise By 100

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases have crossed the 55,000 mark, with the country recording 100 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Announcing this last night, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 39 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 22; Kaduna, 19; Oyo, seven; Ebonyi, six; Edo, three, while Katsina, Ekiti, Bauchi and Nasarawa recorded one case each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 55,005 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 43,013 patients have been discharged, while 1,057 persons have died."