Kenya: Sweden-Based Defender Issues 'Come Get Me' Plea to Francis Kimanzi

Little-known Michael Wandera is undoubtedly one of the most promising Kenyan players in Europe.

The former Kenya Under-20 utility player has had a successful stay in Sweden since he joined Gottne IF in 2014.

The 24-year-old Kakamega High School alumni helped the Vastra Gotaland-based club earn promotion from Division Three to Division One.

His eye-catching performance in defence has attracted the interest of many clubs in Europe.

Wandera, who also played for the Nairobi-based Kakamega United, Black Carpet, AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz and FC Talanta, has been training individually in Nairobi for the better part of this year after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted his travelling plans.

"I have learned a lot in my six-year stay in Sweden, but I still have a long journey to achieve my target.

"There are many opportunities in Europe, but one must be patient to succeed. Career wise I have improved a lot, but I haven't fulfilled my professional ambitions yet," said the player.

Self-drive

Wandera, who can write and speak Swedish fluently, said dedication, commitment, self-drive and discipline have pushed him to where he has reached.

"I have matured and today I can manage a lot of things by myself. Right now I am helping my parents in different ways with the little I earn from playing football. Going to Europe is one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life."

Six months after joining AFC Leopards in 2013, Wandera, who had impressed during the national schools' championship in 2012 in Mombasa, received an offer from Gottne.

As his Swedish travel and employment papers were being sorted, he asked Leopards to send him on loan to Kakamega Homeboyz so that he could get more playing time.

On return from his three-month loan deal, Ingwe released him for a short term deal with FC Talanta as his prepared to leave for Gottne.

"I don't regret leaving Leopards for Sweden, because it has gone on to change my life. I now play football where the league is well managed than in most African countries."

Wandera singled out his former coaches including the late Chris Makokha for the identification and exposure of several star players in Kenya. Makokha won a record nine national championships.

Apart from Makokha, who passed on in 2013 from diabetes and heart complications, other tacticians who handled him at Kakamega High's Green Commandos team include Vitalis Kangaya and Eliud Omukuyia. Wandera also acknowledged his former teammate at Kakamega United, Dishon Ondego, popularly known as Disho, describing him as the best captain he has ever worked under.

"I liked Disho because he was quick on the ball, able to score and was also a natural free-kick taker and penalty specialist. I also liked his dribbling skills," he said.

He credited Kangaya and Omukuyia for his development. They both coached him at school in different categories.

"They instilled a good mentality by letting me know that I should always play to win," he says.

Olaba's effect

At Leopards, he met the demanding Germany-trained Tom Olaba who told him that one day it would pay off.

The transition under Luc Eymael, who took over from Olaba, was okay as he found him to be one of the best coaches technically.

Growing up in football-mad Kawangware estate in Nairobi, Wandera once contemplated quitting playing the game after failing to earn a starting position at Leopards, but several coaches including United States based Sammy Musitia Injete and his uncle Peter Tingu intervened, forcing him to change his stance.

"What frustrated me was I worked hard to get fit and if I wasn't selected, I'd ask to play in the Under-20 side to no avail."

"I'm happy he is a complete footballer today because I knew he would go far. He always worked hard in training, and remained committed unlike some of his peers who turned into crime and ended up losing their lives," said Injete, who coached him at Kakamega United.

While appealing to coach Francis Kimanzi to give him a chance to fight for a place in the national team, Harambee Stars, Wandera believes the type of physical football played in Sweden has made him ripe to for a national call up.

"It's the dream of every player to play for the national team and it's not different for me. If given the opportunity, I will prove myself and I know I will perform well. I believe I'm good enough for the challenge," he said.

Qualify for Afcon

Wandera believes Kenya can once again qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and even the 2022 World Cup finals.

The World Cup second round matches are rescheduled to kick-off on October 13.

After retirement, Wandera dreams of starting a youth academy in Kenya to train young players staying in slums.

Born in Budalang'i in Busia County to Alfred Wandera Wanyama and Esther, Wandera says he will advocate for players' welfare even while still playing.