Kenya: New City Stars Man Outlines Mission

New signing Elvis Ombija has trained his sights in aiding Nairobi City Stars win the 2020/2021 Kenyan Premier League title.

The former Gor Mahia forward, who spent last season on loan at Coast Stima, was unveiled on Saturday as the latest of the team's five signings in the ongoing transfer season.

The 25-year old scored 11 times in the league for second-tier Stima last season and is set to compete for a spot in the attack with Gambian Ebrimma Sanneh, Ezekiel Odera, plus youngsters Davis Egesa and Vincent 'Jamaica' Otieno.

"Things (the transfer) happened very fast in the past few days and I am happy to be here," he explained.

" I am glad to join a team that will be challenging for the (Kenyan Premier League) title."

Besides Ombija, coach Sanjin Alagic's team, which won the National Super League title last term, has also acquired Rowland Makati, Timothy Ouma, Ronney Kola, and keeper Elvis Ochieng who have signed for the Kawangware based team in the past week.

"Ombija is a proven goalscorer and is a good addition and firepower to the striking department. He gives is extra options upfront and is a great boost to the team," said Stars coordinator Samson Otieno.

These signings come two days after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa hinted that the 2020/2021 Kenyan Premier League season will resume in October. The league was halted in March when the coronavirus pandemic struck.