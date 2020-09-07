Kenya: Familiar Problems as USIU Spartans Pull Out of Continental Showpiece

Once again, financial constraints has returned to haunt Kenyan hockey teams to this year's Africa Cup for Club Championships with United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) Spartans women's team being the first casualty.

The annual event is scheduled for November 30 to December 5 in Blantyre, Malawi.

Last year, Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men's Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors and runners-up Kenya Police, as well as back-to -back women's Premier League champions Blazers, formerly Telkom and Strathmore University Scorpions all gave the event that was held in Egypt a wide berth due to lack of finances.

USIU-A coach Willis Okeyo 'Awilo', as he is fondly known in hockey circles, bemoaned the development saying the team had worked hard to qualify for the event and their failure to compete was a slap on their faces.

"We were excited about our return to the competition having made a debut at the event in 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria. Although we finished fourth, we were ready to go and make amends and at the same time expose the players . But i guess we will have to wait for another time," noted Okeyo, a Police Constable.

Blazers, USIU-A, Butali and Wazalendo booked the slots to the annual continental tourney thanks to their first and second place finishes in the men and women's top tier leagues last season.

It however remains to be seen if the remaining three representatives will honor the championship.

For a club to participate in the event that attracts top teams across Africa , the clubs part with between 350 -400 euros (Sh450,000-500,000) as participation fee. If you add airline ticket fares as well as accommodation, the figure rises further.

KHU Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori said clubs have it rough when it comes to kittings, traveling expenses, accommodations and allowances. Last season, ten-times champions Blazers were fined Sh115,366 (1,000 Euros) by the Africa Hockey Federation for their late withdrawal to the event.

The last time Kenyan men's teams played in the competition was in 2017 when City Park Stadium hosted the competition. Kenya Police finished as silver medalists behind Egyptian club Eastern Company, with Butali winning the bronze.

At the same time, Okeyo who plays for Germany side Stuttgart Hockey club took the chance to appeal to the Union to clear him to link up with his team, which is set to start their league campaign next month.

The midfielder said he has forwarded all the requirements to KHU for clearance which he says has stalled.

"It is a race against time for me. My hope and prayer is that I will be able to play the first match set for October 12. But again, it is only fair that I be in Germany early enough to acclamatise and gel with team mates ahead of the new season," said the Kenya Police and national team midfielder.

Okeyo and Wazalendo's fast-rising Danston Barasa have a running contract with the German side.