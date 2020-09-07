Kenya: Volleyball Stakeholders Welcome New System

Volleyball stakeholders in the country have backed the move by the sports' governing body, FIVB to create a Volleyball Information System (VIS) ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

The new season, which Kenya conformed to early this year, is scheduled to serve off next month subject to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and end next year in June.

VIS is a software that gives full information of a particular player- age, weight, nationality, current club, player position, events featured in. among other things.

Although the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has had it's local records, it had not aligned to FIVB thus giving room to players to change clubs at will without proper procedures.

A development that had seen some of the players play for two different clubs in one season on many occasions.

Some of the players that had benefited from the above arrangements include national women's team captain and KCB's Mercy Moim (Thailand), Kenya Prisons and national team setter Jane Wacu (Seychelles), Kenya Prisons duo of Michael Chemos (Israel) and Sila Kipruto (Saudi Arabia) as well as General Service Unit's Abiud Kipchirchir(Tunisia).

Reached for comment, men's league champions GSU captain David Kirwa welcomed the move saying it will bring sanity to the sport.

"Definitely it won't go down well with some players especially those who have been having short stints in other countries but all in all, I believe it is for the betterment of the sport," the skipper said.

Kenya Ports Authority captain and former international James Ontere said the development wouldn't have come at a better time.

"It will stop the manual way of doing things and using short cuts. Due process will be followed and adhered to and that will benefit the clubs. Previously, only players have benefited from the changes of clubs, but with this move, the transfer money will trickle down to the mother club and player movement will reflect in the system.," noted Ontere.

Kenya Prisons' captain and former national team captain, Brackcides Agala, embraced the move saying things are changing and so should the discipline.

"Players will be tied down to the clubs they have signed up for and thus giving them due services. Conforming to FIVB is the best thing that will happen to volleyball, " said the reigning KVF Most Valuable Player.

KCB Women's volleyball team captain Noel Murambi echoed Ontere's sentiments, saying clubs won't be losing players easily.

"It will not be a matter of easy come, easy go. Proper procedure will be followed and at the end of the day, both parties - player and club will benefit," the left attacker noted.

KVF first vice chairman, Charles Nyaberi, noted the move by the FIVB was to safe guard the interest of the players.

"Registering players with their respective clubs will help tame some vices that have been going on in recent years. Before, players and clubs breached the rules to suit them, but with VIS in picture, the way of doing things will change," said Nyaberi.

KVF Technical Director David Lung'aho welcomed the move saying conforming to FIVB will help professionalise the sport.

"There will be no back door transfers. And at the same time, the move will challenge the various clubs to give good contracts to the players and thus making our league competitive, " noted Lung'aho.

Meanwhile, the procedure for International Transfer Certificate for the 2020/2021 season is ongoing.