Kenya: Joash Onyango Starts as Simba Win League Opener

6 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenyan international Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango played the entire 90 minutes in his first match in the Tanzania Premier League as champions Simba SC won 2-1 against a determined Ihefu FC side on Sunday.

Onyango earned a starting role at the heart of the Simba defence in the match played at Sokoine stadium in Mbeya.

Taifa Stars striker John Bocco scored the first goal for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the 10th minute, before Omary Mponda struck four minutes later for Ihefu restoring parity.

Twenty-four-year-old Taifa Stars attacking midfielder, Yassin Mzamiru, then scored the winner three minutes to the breather to put Simba SC ahead going into halftime.

Neither side scored in the second half as Simba held on in the away tie to amass all the three points in their first outing of the new season.

This was the first Vodacom Premier League match for the former Gor Mahia defender, who joined Simba on a two-year contract last month.

He played alongside Mohammed Hussein, the ever impressive Shomari Kapombe and Kennedy Juma in Simba's back four.

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata didn't make the match day squad, while former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere was a second half substitute.

Simba SC coach Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck has been using former Yanga SC striker Bernard Morrison and Bocco upfront since pre-season, raising speculation about Kagere's future. Kagere, 33, joined Simba in 2018 and was the league's top scorer last season with 22 goals.

There were also reports of an outburst between Kagere and Vandenbroeck during a training session this week, but Simba SC Communication Officer Haji Manara termed them untrue, saying it was an attempt by opponents to destabilise the team.

Simba SC's next league fixture is on Saturday, September 12 against Mtibwa Sugar at Jamuhuri stadium in Dodoma.

Record league champions Yanga SC, home to Harambee Stars custodian Farouk Shikalo, were scheduled to play Tanzania Prisons later Sunday, while money bags Azam host Polisi Tanzania at Azam Complex grounds in Chamazi on Monday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.