Kenya: Joash Onyango Starts as Simba Win League Opener

Kenyan international Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango played the entire 90 minutes in his first match in the Tanzania Premier League as champions Simba SC won 2-1 against a determined Ihefu FC side on Sunday.

Onyango earned a starting role at the heart of the Simba defence in the match played at Sokoine stadium in Mbeya.

Taifa Stars striker John Bocco scored the first goal for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the 10th minute, before Omary Mponda struck four minutes later for Ihefu restoring parity.

Twenty-four-year-old Taifa Stars attacking midfielder, Yassin Mzamiru, then scored the winner three minutes to the breather to put Simba SC ahead going into halftime.

Neither side scored in the second half as Simba held on in the away tie to amass all the three points in their first outing of the new season.

This was the first Vodacom Premier League match for the former Gor Mahia defender, who joined Simba on a two-year contract last month.

He played alongside Mohammed Hussein, the ever impressive Shomari Kapombe and Kennedy Juma in Simba's back four.

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata didn't make the match day squad, while former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere was a second half substitute.

Simba SC coach Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck has been using former Yanga SC striker Bernard Morrison and Bocco upfront since pre-season, raising speculation about Kagere's future. Kagere, 33, joined Simba in 2018 and was the league's top scorer last season with 22 goals.

There were also reports of an outburst between Kagere and Vandenbroeck during a training session this week, but Simba SC Communication Officer Haji Manara termed them untrue, saying it was an attempt by opponents to destabilise the team.

Simba SC's next league fixture is on Saturday, September 12 against Mtibwa Sugar at Jamuhuri stadium in Dodoma.

Record league champions Yanga SC, home to Harambee Stars custodian Farouk Shikalo, were scheduled to play Tanzania Prisons later Sunday, while money bags Azam host Polisi Tanzania at Azam Complex grounds in Chamazi on Monday.