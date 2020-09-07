Kenya: Uncertainty Clouds New Season

The next football season scheduled for mid-October is about to begin. However, plans for the start of the league are hanging in the balance since those tasked with the job of organising football in the country are in a quarrelling mode.

The last season was really awful and it has been getting worse with every passing year. We had prayed that the coming season was going to be better but all we can hear is rumbling.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF)elections have just been impossible to conduct. Wily people with shifty eyes know how to scuttle the process and as it stands we are bound to rush from one court to another court.

Last Monday was the last date for presenting of nomination papers by the candidates. Four of the aspirants interested in the FKF presidency did not present their papers, citing irregularities.

They have asked the government to step in and help solve the matter. They also rubbished the Electoral Board, saying they were making decisions that appear to favour one side.

Unsavoury words have been exchanged between the individuals in office and their opponents who want to kick them out. This may not be the end of it.

This is the third time that the elections may fall into disrepute, but none of them seems to care. At the same time, FKF outgoing president Nick Mwendwa had hinted a long while ago that when re-elected he will not renew the Kenya Premier League's contract. That means everything shall remain in limbo until these bloated egos are massaged.

The greatest fear is that aspirants who did not present their nomination papers will try, by all means possible, to stall the elections.

If they fail, then they may opt to do their own elections and form their own football federation. This is not the first time they will be doing this.

They are a seasoned lot and that is just how FKF itself came into being!

We do not support any individual for the top seat but we must point out that all these people should at least try to be honest with us. Elections in Kenya are very competitive. Once an individual gets elected , they wish all elections are banned to allow them stay in office for their lifetime.

As it stands, the coming season may be a very bumpy one. None of these people seem to care about the plight of players.

The Sports Dispute Tribunal and the Ministry of Sports must move in on this issue now or else a caretaker committee should take over. Sanity must prevail!