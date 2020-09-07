Kenya: Football Restart and Realities of Covid-19 Crisis

opinion

Football is waking up from the coronavirus shutdown, but things are different for players and supporters as the sport prepares for an economic crisis which will impact all levels of the game.

That will be particularly visible in the transfer market, where it has become the norm for leading clubs in the world to splash €100 million ($155.3 million) (Sh16,804,495,500) in transfer fees.

In particular, the loss of match-day revenue as a result of games being played behind closed doors will impact budgets. On signing players, those in charge of recruitment have also not been able to travel and watch their prospective signings in action at a given venue.

The significance of players' assessment in live matches will severely be affected. It has been tricky for the clubs to plan for the summer transfer window without knowing if they will still be a top-flight club next season, or if at all the new season will restart in the financial crisis.

Bandari inactive in market

There are too many imponderables, opportunities may present themselves in view of what has happened but the hardest part is the financial one.

Introduction of data use and analytics in recruitment will become more widespread. More clubs will opt to use data and statistics instead of live scouting. Lack of live sport around the world has meant cash drying up for players, coaches, clubs and federations.

Given, football is Africa's most popular sport, but the passion does not easily translate to an attractive bank balance even in normal times in comparison to leagues across Europe and America.

In Kenya, for example , at least half of the footballers earn an average monthly salary of $200 (Sh20, 000). As a result, most players dependent on match and winning bonuses and travel allowances.

The most affected area has been player recruitment. As as we approach the post-coronavirus era, Bandari have not been active on the market and this is causing jitters.

Head coach Ken Odhiambo is coy about the matter. He says he doesn't trust the fitness of players; an argument that does not hold water.

Bitter Kenyan Premier League rivals Gor Mahia, Sofapaka, and Wazito have been active on the market.

Bandari's ninth place finish in the league last season is a wake up call.