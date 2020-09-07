Nigeria: Terror Alert - Fear Grips FCT Residents, DHQ Urges Vigilance

A circular, reportedly released by the Nigeria Customs Service alerting its internal security apparatus about the existence of five terrorists' camps in some forests in Abuja, Nasarawa and Kogi States, has instilled fears in some residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

The circular, dated August 20, 2020 and signed on September 4, 2020 by the Comptroller heading Enforcement at the Customs headquarters in Abuja, H.A. Sabo, had said the terrorists were planning attacks on selected targets.

The circular had identified five locations including the Kunyam Bush along the Airport Road off DIA Staff Quarters in Abuja, Rubochi/Gwagwalada in the FCT, Kwaku forest in Kuje in the FCT; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and Gegu Forest close to Idu town in Kogi State.

Contacted on Sunday to verify the authenticity of the circular, the Public Relations Officer of Customs, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, told Daily Trust that "We're investigating, I don't know the source. We are still investigating it."

Some residents of Abuja told Daily Trust that they now lived in fears.

A resident of the Kuje Area Council, David Oche, said: "This information making the rounds since afternoon drops the jaws of happiness on our faces, but we hope and pray that we don't fall prey to this demonic and barbaric act of wickedness".

Oche urged the government and security agencies to look into the information with all seriousness, especially in the areas mentioned in the circular.

He said more security patrol team should be deployed in those areas "and we as good citizens will do our own part to make sure we report any suspicious movement."

Another resident, Daniel Tyokua, said: "I feel unsafe because without adequate security, there is no peace, especially for some of us that live in the satellite towns. Government should go the extra mile to tackle the increasing cases of insecurity creeping in on every corner of the country."

Also, Joyce Yahaya said: "I really feel unsafe and I've felt like that for some time now because if you look at what has been happening in the northeast, northwest and through the Middle Belt, you'd have an inkling that one day no part of this country will be safe."

She urged the government to rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Another FCT resident, Mrs Bala Dorcas, said: "Lack of good leadership is part of the insecurity we have in this country and not Boko Haram. Why didn't they enter FCT since? Why now when government is increasing prices of everything from fuel pump price to electricity tariff and we heard there is a bill to control water too".

Remain vigilant, Military tells Abuja

Responding to the circular, the Defence Headquarters enjoined the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity accordingly.

It assured residents of the FCT and adjoining states that the military and other security agencies had been on red alert to ensure their safety.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, in a statement, said the armed forces had intensified effective surveillance of the FCT and other states to checkmate activities of the criminals.

He noted that the assurance was "imperative sequel to a purported memorandum from the Nigeria Customs Service warning its staff on a possible attack on the FCT".

He stated" "The Armed Forces, in conjunction with other security and response agencies particularly the core intelligence agencies hereby assure the public that preventive and pre-emptive intelligence is ongoing.

"The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred.

"Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wish to assure the general public that the offensives against the common enemies of this Nation will not cease until normalcy is restored in all parts of the country.

"Hence, the public is equally enjoined to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity accordingly."