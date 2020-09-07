Nigeria: Oshiomhole's Exco Was Sacked to End Crises - APC

7 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that its former executive led by Adams Oshiomhole was sacked to stop the internal leadership crises in the party.

The party also said the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee was set up after the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) thereby ending the leadership crises.

In a counter-affidavit deposed to by Mrs Adenike Adelakun, a librarian in its legal department, APC further said that Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State and other members of its NWC are eminently qualified for their appointments and pleaded with the court to dismiss the suit.

APC's submissions are contained in a reply to the suit by a chieftain of the party, Kalu Kalu Agu, who is challenging the June 25 NWC dissolution, and asking the court to nullify the action.

The court had on August 24 ordered service of court processes on Governor Buni and others such as Governor Sani Bello, Senator Ken Nnamani, Isiaka Oyebola, Dr James Lalu, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide, David Leon, Professor Tahir Mamman, Ismail Ahmed and Senator Akpan Udoedehe through the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

At the hearing of the suit on Friday, counsel to Agu, Ukpai Ukairo had sought an abridgement of time to hear the suit within vacation on the grounds that it is a pre-election matter which ought to be decided within 180 days as prescribed by the constitution.

But counsel to the 14 caretaker committee members asked the court to decline the request, arguing that the suit has no particular life span as the subject matter did not relate to any particular election.

Subsequently, Justice Taiwo Taiwo fixed September 18 to decide on the application to hear the matter during vacation.

