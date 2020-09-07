Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Abuja, Lagos Flights

Ethiopian Airlines has said it will resume its Abuja and Lagos flights today shortly after the federal government lifted a ban on international flights on Saturday.

With the onset of the COVID-19 in Nigeria and the declaration of a lockdown in late March by President Muhammadu Buhari, the airports and borders were shut, except for the seaports.

While local flights had resumed recently, international flights only resumed at the weekend only at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.

In a statement, the airline said "Effective 7th of September 2020, Ethiopian Airlines Africa's largest Airline will link Nigeria to its global network of over 70 destinations that are open for flights including Toronto, Washington DC, Chicago, Newark, London, Paris, Manchester."

The airline stated that while Abuja airports flight resumes on Monday, that of Lagos will resume on Tuesday.

"Abuja will be served with the Airbus A350 every day while Lagos will be served with B777 Aircraft four times weekly."

"Before the closure of the airspace, Ethiopian Airlines maintained flights to Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, and Kano but will be flying to only Lagos and Abuja as the approved airports for now."

The airline also said it will be providing its known world-class services to passengers while respecting the rules and protocols imposed by the countries.

Daily Trust reports that the airline has a large array of routes making it a significant airline for Nigerian passengers along with Emirates Airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).