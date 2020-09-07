Nigeria: Azarenka Finally Feeling the Joy of Tennis

Victoria Azarenka won two Grand Slams and ascended to the world's No 1 ranking earlier in her career but the Belarusian says she has never felt happier on court than she does now.

The 31-year-old, who beat Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-2 on Saturday, has not dropped a set this week en route to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

"I feel like I've always been passionate, but the joy of playing and kind of accepting the process, all of the good and bad in the process, I have never done that before in my career, even when I was No 1, when I was winning Grand Slam," she said.