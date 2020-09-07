Kenya: Cash-Strapped Western Stima Will Withstand Tide, Jobita Says

Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita is optimistic that the team will find a sponsor and reinvent itself after the mass exodus of players since the transfer window was opened last month.

Since the exit of their sponsor Kenya Power Company in June, Stima have become a hunting ground for Kenyan Premier League (KPL) teams notably defending champions Gor Mahia and moneybags Wazito.

Kenya Power ended its 15-year sponsorship deal with the mid-table team citing adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic on its business.

Gor have so far acquired the services of Stima's talisman Benson Omala, custodian Samuel Njau, defender Kelvin Wasonga midfielder Sydney Ochieng' and Kennedy Owino.

On the other hand, Western Stima tactician, Salim Babu, moved to Wazito as an assistant coach where he was joined by defender Maurice Ojwang and midfielder Fidel Origa. Other players are also reported to be on their way out of the club.

Twenty players out of the 24 in Stima's squad of last season do not have new contracts, while four with pending contracts have not been paid since their sponsor exited.

However, Jobita, who is also seeking the post of Nyanza National Executive Committee member in the upcoming Football Kenya Federation elections, believes the team will survive the tide and get back on its feet.

"There is nothing I can do if the players are leaving because of our current financial situation. More will continue leaving since I can't give them a contract because we are yet to get a sponsor. I have not given up on sponsorship because we have already sent proposals to a number of companies and are waiting for their response," he said.