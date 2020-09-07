Kenya: Cash-Strapped Western Stima Will Withstand Tide, Jobita Says

5 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita is optimistic that the team will find a sponsor and reinvent itself after the mass exodus of players since the transfer window was opened last month.

Since the exit of their sponsor Kenya Power Company in June, Stima have become a hunting ground for Kenyan Premier League (KPL) teams notably defending champions Gor Mahia and moneybags Wazito.

Kenya Power ended its 15-year sponsorship deal with the mid-table team citing adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic on its business.

Gor have so far acquired the services of Stima's talisman Benson Omala, custodian Samuel Njau, defender Kelvin Wasonga midfielder Sydney Ochieng' and Kennedy Owino.

On the other hand, Western Stima tactician, Salim Babu, moved to Wazito as an assistant coach where he was joined by defender Maurice Ojwang and midfielder Fidel Origa. Other players are also reported to be on their way out of the club.

Twenty players out of the 24 in Stima's squad of last season do not have new contracts, while four with pending contracts have not been paid since their sponsor exited.

However, Jobita, who is also seeking the post of Nyanza National Executive Committee member in the upcoming Football Kenya Federation elections, believes the team will survive the tide and get back on its feet.

"There is nothing I can do if the players are leaving because of our current financial situation. More will continue leaving since I can't give them a contract because we are yet to get a sponsor. I have not given up on sponsorship because we have already sent proposals to a number of companies and are waiting for their response," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.