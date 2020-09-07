Kenya: Gor Coach Polack Addresses Reports of His Sacking

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has dismissed reports that he had left the club and returned back to his home in England.

Polack said he doesn't understand why the false information is being circulated through various news outlets and social media platforms yet he is in Kenya and having a good working relationship with Gor Mahia management.

He also castigated the reports of his alleged sacking.

The British tactician conceded that he was supposed to travel for holidays back home but clarified that will do so after the club has met its financial obligations to the technical bench and playing unit.

This he said is to ensure next season starts smoothly without the go slows and other logistics pertaining to their success in Kenyan Premier League.

"Why would I comment on rumours and speculation. Actually, I am sitting in the Kenyan sun. Relaxing. I am here in Kenya," he told Nation Sport.

The 59-year-old tactician castigated some journalists for going a head to publish a false story.

"Let the fans know that I am here in Kenya," he said.

There have been reports that the tactician is unhappy with the way the club has been signing players without his input.

Gor has so far signed 12 players in preparation for next season which, according to Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa, could tentatively start late next month.

Still under contract

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed that the coach was in the country.

"The coach is a round and those reports are false. We have not sacked him or terminated his contract," said Ochola.

Polack joined Gor Mahia a year ago as a replacement for Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay who left to attend to pressing family issues only to resign from his home land weeks later.

Polack led K'Ogalo to the summit of league standings before the season was abruptly halted due to coronavirus pandemic on March 16. In his short stint he has won the Fidelity Insurance coach of the month award for October and November last year and February 2020.

He has previously coached Ghana giants Asante Kotoko.