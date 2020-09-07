Rwanda: Ex-Energy Boss Nyamvumba Appears Before Court on Corruption Charges

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Friday, September 4 postponed to September 10 the hearing of Robert Nyamvumba's case.

Nyamvumba is a former Division Manager in charge of energy at the Ministry of Infrastructure and he is in custody over corruption-related charges.

This is the third time that his (Nyamvumba's) case has been postponed.

It initially had been scheduled to take place on July 20 but it did not but because of the unavailability of his lawyers.

It was then rescheduled to July 31, but again it did not materialize since the judiciary had gone for a recess.

Friday's hearing, which was held remotely, was postponed due to issues relating to the unavailability of his lawyers.

During the session, Nyamvumba who was addressing court from Mageragere Prison via Skype, told the judges that he was not ready to enter plea since he did not have his lawyers with him.

He added that he had not been able to communicate to them recently to look into the file or even prepare for defence.

According to a source, one of his lawyers is under Covid-19 quarantine.

In addition, Nyamvumba told court that he is not in good health as another reason for his not being ready to enter plea.

Prosecution, however, asked the judges not to consider his request since his lawyers did not notify court in advance about their unavailability.

The judges, after looking into the issue resolved to allow the defendant to have his case postponed to September 10 in order for him to have legal representation.

They (judges), however, warned him that he should not present the same excuses when the rescheduled date comes.