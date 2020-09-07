Somalia: I Am MP for Life, Khadija Mohamed Diriye Says

4 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Sports Minister Khadija Mohamed Diriye says she could be MP for life regardless of changes in the voting model.

In an interview with the BBC Somali Service, Ms Diriye said she has already survived different models of voting from the initial elders' nominations to 2004 to delegates voting in 2016. Last month the Federal government and three states agreed on an expanded model where more delegates chosen by the electoral body elect MPs.

Diriye has been an MP since 2000, when elders voted for MPs. From 2012, elders would be allowed to nominate delegates to vote for MPs. But with the new system, should parliament endorse it, the influence of clans could be reduced yet she told the BBC, "I will still be MP, I can assure you that."

"I will survive again. This leadership is from Allah and my aunt was an MP for 20 years during [Siad Barre's] military rule," she said.

"As long as I am alive, my clan members will allow me to lead them. I have no worries at all."

Khadija has been a controversial Minister and MP. last 4 governments She usually has a camp of followers even though she is a prominent debater on the Floor of the House.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.