Somalia: I Am MP for Life, Khadija Mohamed Diriye Says

Somalia's Sports Minister Khadija Mohamed Diriye says she could be MP for life regardless of changes in the voting model.

In an interview with the BBC Somali Service, Ms Diriye said she has already survived different models of voting from the initial elders' nominations to 2004 to delegates voting in 2016. Last month the Federal government and three states agreed on an expanded model where more delegates chosen by the electoral body elect MPs.

Diriye has been an MP since 2000, when elders voted for MPs. From 2012, elders would be allowed to nominate delegates to vote for MPs. But with the new system, should parliament endorse it, the influence of clans could be reduced yet she told the BBC, "I will still be MP, I can assure you that."

"I will survive again. This leadership is from Allah and my aunt was an MP for 20 years during [Siad Barre's] military rule," she said.

"As long as I am alive, my clan members will allow me to lead them. I have no worries at all."

Khadija has been a controversial Minister and MP. last 4 governments She usually has a camp of followers even though she is a prominent debater on the Floor of the House.