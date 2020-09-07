Gambia: Chief Justice Presides Over Swearing in Ceremony of Industrial Tribunal Panel Members

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow on Monday, 24th August 2020 presided over the swearing-in ceremony of three new members of the Kanifing Industrial Tribunal.

The ceremony held at the Chief Justice's office in Banjul. This is part of the Judiciary's drive to ensure the timely dispensation of justice for litigants.

The Chief Justice appointed Fajara S. Bojang of Bakau, Sambou K. Barrow of Kanifing Estate and Jawru Krubally of Farafenni, now Serrrekunda in line with section 27 (1) and 3 (a) of the Labour Act on the recommendation of the Minister responsible for labour.

Famara S. Bojang was a Principal Economist at the Ministry of Trade up to 2006. He is now a retired civil servant.

Samba K. Barrow was a senior employment economist at the Ministry of Trade. He once served as a labour officer at the Department of Labour and acceded to Deputy Commissioner of Labour until his retirement in 2019.

Jawru Krubally was a trade unionist who was working with the Gambia Workers Confederation which was founded by Mr. M.E. Jallow for more than twenty years. He was a Chief Industrial Relations Officer representing workers at the Industrial Tribunal. He was later posted at the ADDS in Farafenni as a senior mediator.

All the three appointees took oath of office and allegiance before the Honourable Chief Justice.

Justice Jallow congratulated them for their appointment, adding they were appointed based on their integrity, responsibility and qualification. They will be working with Her Worship Pierrette as their Chairperson. He said they need wisdom in their task, which he said they possessed by virtue of their age, knowledge and experience.

He further stressed the need for them to do their work with integrity. He advised them to be impartial, remain honest and independent - that they must ensure industrial justice.

The Supreme Court Judge stated that efforts are on the way to provide an office for full-time sitting. His Lordship Jallow disclosed that there are plans to establish Industrial Tribunals in all regions of the country to ensure speedier resolution of industrial disputes.