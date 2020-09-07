South Sudan: Juba Express and Worldremit Launch International Payments to Somalia

Juba Express, one of the fastest growing money transfer services and WorldRemit, a leading global payments company are connecting to provide Somalis with the opportunity to receive money from family and friends in 40+countries around the globe including the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Europe.

According to the World Bank, an estimated $1.4 billion in remittances is sent to Somalia every year by approximately 2 million Somalis in the diaspora. The inflow contributes to 24% of Somalia's gross domestic product which is a vital life-line for many Somalis who rely on the support for their basic needs such as food, shelter, education, health services, and to sustain their small businesses.

"We are happy to be able to provide this great opportunity for Somalis. With Juba Express and WorldRemit working together, customers are able to experience a safe, fast and competitively priced money transfer experience." said Ali Rashid, Business Development Manager, Juba Express.

"Somalis can remit home with ease and know that they are helping their families and friends to create new opportunities in all that is important to each family member, said Ahmed Tani, Country Manager Somalia, WorldRemit. Additionally, this will accelerate the digital growth in remittances."

The WorldRemit payments platform allows customers to send money to Somalia digitally 24/7 at their convenience, quickly and securely through the WorldRemit app or online at www.worldremit.com.

Recipients do not need a smartphone in order to benefit from this service and can collect their money at various Juba Express cash pick up locations throughout Somalia.

WorldRemit recommends that existing customers download the latest version of the app from google play or the app store. Once the app is updated, customers can then select Somalia as the destination to send money to, choose how much they would like to send, add the recipient and complete the transaction.

Customers in Somalia can receive remittances via WorldRemit from friends and family in 40+ countries across the globe. Visit the WorldRemit website for more information on how to send money to Somalia or download the app from an IOS or Android device.