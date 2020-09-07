Somalia: Education Minister Rejects Puntland Exam Certificates, Again

4 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's education minister Abdullahi Godah Bare has once again said that students from Puntland state who have not sat for the official standardized test will not have their final certificates recognised by Mogadishu administration on Friday.

The minister also called on the Puntland politicians to take the standardized tests for class eight and form four candidates.

He also added that he was deeply saddened that students in the Puntland administration will not be receiving certified diplomas from the federal government.

Court Acquits 6 Men Accused Of Raping a woman in Puntland

Meeting between Farmaajo, Jubaland and Puntland leaders called off at eleventh hour

Farmaajo launches Somalia's first secondary school curriculum in three decades

Puntland has not been recognizing standardized federal examination and has been organizing parallel tests further causing confusion for both the federal government and the regional state.

Since 2003 Puntland state which does not subscribe to the standardized federal exam system organizes its own exams.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.