Somalia: Education Minister Rejects Puntland Exam Certificates, Again

Somalia's education minister Abdullahi Godah Bare has once again said that students from Puntland state who have not sat for the official standardized test will not have their final certificates recognised by Mogadishu administration on Friday.

The minister also called on the Puntland politicians to take the standardized tests for class eight and form four candidates.

He also added that he was deeply saddened that students in the Puntland administration will not be receiving certified diplomas from the federal government.

Puntland has not been recognizing standardized federal examination and has been organizing parallel tests further causing confusion for both the federal government and the regional state.

Since 2003 Puntland state which does not subscribe to the standardized federal exam system organizes its own exams.