Sudan: Umbada Resistance Lauds Relieving of Elements of Defunct Regime

4 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Resistance Committees in Umbada Locality has lauded the positive response of the Executive Director for relieving the Directors of Administrations and Units, describing the move as step on the right track.

A member of the organizing committee for the sit-in, Mohammed Ismail said that the move satisfied on the resistance and the citizens.

"The elements of the dissolved National Congress who appointed through the empowerment and accountability are still controlling the localities and hindering the delivery of services to the citizens" He said.

