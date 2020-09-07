Sudan: Peace Is Major Demand of the Martyrs, Says Arman

Juba — The Deputy Chairman of the People's Movement/North/Revolutionary Front, Yasser Saed Arman has pointed out that the Peace Agreement which was signed in initials, in Juba, last Monday, should be owned by the Sudanese people, not the elites.

Arman, interviewed by SUNA, on Friday, said peace is one of the major demands of the martyrs, so, it should not be lost during the political competition.

"We need this agreement for the second institution of the transitional period" Arman stressed.

He called on the Sudanese people to neglect the forces unwilling to the realization of peace in the country.