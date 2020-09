Senja — The Civil Defense Police, in Sinnar State, on Friday, found the bodies of two elderly people, in a care house, at the Eastern District which was engulfed by the Blue Nile waters bringing the total number of deaths caused by the rains and floods to 12.

The Director of the Civil Defense Police in the state, Col. Fath Al-Aleem Mohammed Ali said the concerned circle waits for the completion of the requested health and legal procedures to bury the bodies.