Sudan: 100 Ton of Urgent International Support for Floods - Affected People Delivered in the Country

4 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The United Nations High Commission for Refugees, on Friday, said it will work for the distribution of the urgent relief items which arrived in Khartoum, Friday evening, as soon as possible to the floods-affected refugees and displaced and the local communities.

The UNHCR Representative in Sudan appreciated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for transporting the relief items to Sudan.

A 100 tons consignment of humanitarian support for the rains and floods victims, donated by the UNHCR, arrived in Khartoum today's evening.

The Refugees Commissioner in Sudan, Mohammed Yassin thanked the UNHCR for supporting the floods-affected people and the UAE for transporting the relief materials to the country.

