Sudan: Ministerial Committee Recommends State of Emergency to Ward Off Floods Impacts

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdula Hamdouk has affirmed the integration of the popular and official roles and the efforts being exerted to ward off the impacts of the floods to reduce damage during the last days.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk chaired, Friday, the Ministerial Meeting on warding off the impacts of floods in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Omar Manis.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said the meeting approved submission of a recommendation to the Peace and Security Council on the Declaration of the State of Emergency to ward off the impacts of floods, referring that the meeting hard to reports by the concerned ministers.