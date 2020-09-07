Sudan: Ministerial Committee Recommends State of Emergency to Ward Off Floods Impacts

4 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdula Hamdouk has affirmed the integration of the popular and official roles and the efforts being exerted to ward off the impacts of the floods to reduce damage during the last days.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk chaired, Friday, the Ministerial Meeting on warding off the impacts of floods in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Omar Manis.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said the meeting approved submission of a recommendation to the Peace and Security Council on the Declaration of the State of Emergency to ward off the impacts of floods, referring that the meeting hard to reports by the concerned ministers.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.