Zimbabwe: Big Decision Awaits Teenage

24 August 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Terry Madyauta

Turkey-based Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe made a big decision to officially tie the knot with sweetheart Michelle last week as he is currently on his off-season break after a debut season in Europe.

But in the next couple of weeks the 24-year-old defender will have to make another big decision, one with a bearing on his football future amid speculation that he may leave Yeni Malatyaspor.

Hadebe is in the country and is expected to return to Turkey soon with pre-season training scheduled to start in a fortnight.

With the Turkish league currently on a break, Hadebe's manager Gibson Mahachi has his fingers crossed in anticipation of a lucrative move to one of the giants in Turkey when the pre-season starts.

"At the moment, they are preparing to start their pre-season so there is not much to talk about but in two weeks' time, we could be talking of something perhaps a possible move or that he will be staying at Yeni where he is currently attached," Mahachi told Standardsport yesterday.

Hadebe's future at his current club Yeni Malatyaspor has been subject to speculation, amid interest from two Turkish giants Besiktas and Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor were also reported to be targeting Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, though he seemed to have settled for his current side Villa.

Hadebe, the former Chicken Inn rock-solid centre back, established himself as a vital cog in Yeni Malatyaspor's defence in his maiden season, a feat that triggered a stampede for his signature in Turkey.

Hadebe's side got a last-minute reprieve to stay in the league having initially been relegated after finishing 16th in the 18-team competition.

Malatyaspor needed a decision by the league not to relegate any team at the end of the season and to increase teams up to 21 next season, including the three sides promoted from the second-tier level.

