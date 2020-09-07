Malawi: Chilima Salutes Gaba Over PSL Golden Boot - Mwawi Says Malawi Star 'Inspires'

Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima has hailed South Africa-based striker Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango, for becoming the first Malawian to win the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top scorer's award.

Gabadingho, who stars for Orlando Pirates, has had to share the gong with Highlands Park's Peter Shalulile.

Vice -President Chilima in a statement said the achievement is not only for Mhango but for the country as well.

"He must keep on working hard and dreaming big. The sky is the limits," said Chilima.

The 27-year-old goal poacher has since thanked Chilima "for recognising my achievement."

He led the scoring charts for months with 14 goals after some riveting form between the start of November last year and the start of February earlier this year.

The Malawian, however, managed only a further two goals during the PSL's 'bio-bubble' since the season's restart a month ago, with both of these coming in Pirates' last two matches of the season as he also helped the club to a third-place finish on the log.

Australia-based netball star Mwawi Kumwenda has also paid tribute to Gaba for the golden boot.

"Well deserved. You inspire a lot of young people out there. Keep the spirit. Let's do this again next season," the Malawi netball export wrote on her Instagram page.

Gaba stands to pocket R25 000 (about K1.2 million for the golden boot award.

The 16 goals tally is the joint-highest total in a 30-game top-flight season since the legendary Siyabonga 'Bhele' Nomvethe found the back of the net 20 times in 2011/12.