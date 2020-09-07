Malawi: Chilima Salutes Gaba Over PSL Golden Boot - Mwawi Says Malawi Star 'Inspires'

Fachry Zella Devandra/Unsplash
...
7 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima has hailed South Africa-based striker Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango, for becoming the first Malawian to win the Premier Soccer League (PSL) top scorer's award.

Gabadingho, who stars for Orlando Pirates, has had to share the gong with Highlands Park's Peter Shalulile.

Vice -President Chilima in a statement said the achievement is not only for Mhango but for the country as well.

"He must keep on working hard and dreaming big. The sky is the limits," said Chilima.

The 27-year-old goal poacher has since thanked Chilima "for recognising my achievement."

He led the scoring charts for months with 14 goals after some riveting form between the start of November last year and the start of February earlier this year.

The Malawian, however, managed only a further two goals during the PSL's 'bio-bubble' since the season's restart a month ago, with both of these coming in Pirates' last two matches of the season as he also helped the club to a third-place finish on the log.

Australia-based netball star Mwawi Kumwenda has also paid tribute to Gaba for the golden boot.

"Well deserved. You inspire a lot of young people out there. Keep the spirit. Let's do this again next season," the Malawi netball export wrote on her Instagram page.

Gaba stands to pocket R25 000 (about K1.2 million for the golden boot award.

The 16 goals tally is the joint-highest total in a 30-game top-flight season since the legendary Siyabonga 'Bhele' Nomvethe found the back of the net 20 times in 2011/12.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.