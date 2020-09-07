South Sudan: Government and Woman Delegations Meet in Juba

4 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Government delegation led by the Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shamsedeen Kabashi received, Friday, in Juba, the Sudanese woman delegation which came from Sudan to participate in peace celebrations.

The Member of the Government delegation to peace talks, Ismail Al-Taj said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the effective role of the participation of woman in the revolution.

"We are now, in the stage of working out the matrix, and the delegation will participate, with a considerable representation, to lay out the matrix, emphasizing the struggle role of Sudanese women since independence. "He said.

The woman delegation member, Samia Argawi said the delegation came to Juba for the second time to support peace process in South Sudan, adding that the delegation met all the components of the Revolutionary Front and the government negotiation delegation to support the woman agenda and the participation of woman in the agreement implementation committees.

