Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Returns Home Concluding Fruitful Talkswith Al-Hilo

4 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk returned here, Friday, concluding three days visit to Ethiopia during which he carried out intensive talks with the Leader of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/North, Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo.

At the end of the talks the two sides issued joint statement in which they agreed to continue the negotiation sponsored by the Republic of South Sudan through Juba Forum, lauding the rle of the regional and international partners, in this connection.

The two sides agreed to develop a road map that defines the methodology for negotiation and an agreement to establish informal negotiation workshops on both sides to discuss the pending issues under negotiation (such as the problem of the relationship between religion and the state and the right to self-determination) in order to reach a common understanding that facilitates the task of the formal negotiation teams.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.