Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Returns Home Concluding Fruitful Talkswith Al-Hilo

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk returned here, Friday, concluding three days visit to Ethiopia during which he carried out intensive talks with the Leader of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/North, Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo.

At the end of the talks the two sides issued joint statement in which they agreed to continue the negotiation sponsored by the Republic of South Sudan through Juba Forum, lauding the rle of the regional and international partners, in this connection.

The two sides agreed to develop a road map that defines the methodology for negotiation and an agreement to establish informal negotiation workshops on both sides to discuss the pending issues under negotiation (such as the problem of the relationship between religion and the state and the right to self-determination) in order to reach a common understanding that facilitates the task of the formal negotiation teams.