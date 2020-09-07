Sudan Permanent Representative Meets ILO and Human Rights Top Officials

Geneva — Sudan Permanent Representative to Geneva, Ambassador, Ali Bin Abi Talib, on Thursday, held separate video-conference meetings with the International Labor Organization (ILO) Director General, Guy Ryder and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

The Permanent Representative reviewed with the ILO Director General, Sudan close cooperation with the organization and the political developments in Sudan, especially, following the recent peace agreement, in Juba.

Abi Talib briefed the ILO official on the process of the institutional and legal reform adopted by the Transitional Government in Sudan concerning human rights and labor issues.

The Permanent Representative discussed with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet means for boosting the existing cooperation between Sudan and the commission, particularly, following the announcement of operation of Khartoum Country Office

The High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed readiness to support the Transitional period in Sudan, welcoming the positive steps taken by Sudan recently concerning the peace agreement signed between the government and the Revolutionary Front.