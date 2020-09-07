Sudan: Dhio - Matrix Committees Continue Meetings

Juba — The meetings of the Matrix Committees to implement Peace Agreement continued today, Friday, in Palm Africa Hotel, in Juba.

The Rapporteur of the Mediation Committee for Peace Agreement between the Sudanese Parties, Dhio Mattuk has expressed satisfaction over the progress of work, adding that the Security Arrangements for Darfur Track and the National Issues ended, yesterday, Thursday.

The work divided into three committees including the Refugees and Displaced for Darfur Track, East Track and the Security Arrangements for the Two Areas Track.

He said the committees given two- week's period to finalize their assignments.