Sudan: Dhio - Matrix Committees Continue Meetings

4 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The meetings of the Matrix Committees to implement Peace Agreement continued today, Friday, in Palm Africa Hotel, in Juba.

The Rapporteur of the Mediation Committee for Peace Agreement between the Sudanese Parties, Dhio Mattuk has expressed satisfaction over the progress of work, adding that the Security Arrangements for Darfur Track and the National Issues ended, yesterday, Thursday.

The work divided into three committees including the Refugees and Displaced for Darfur Track, East Track and the Security Arrangements for the Two Areas Track.

He said the committees given two- week's period to finalize their assignments.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.