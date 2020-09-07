Sudan: Police Director General Affirms Stability of Security Situations in Kassala

Khartoum — Police Director General, Lt-General, Commander of the Advanced Command of the Joint Forces in Kassala State, Ez-Edeen Al-Sheikh Ali Mansour has affirmed that life returned to normality in all the localities of the state.

Lt-General, Al-Sheikh said in press statements, at Khartoum International airport, Friday, following his return from Kassala, pointed out that all aspects of crime and infiltrations are ended.

"The Command delegation returned after a week in the state of Kassala, during which the implementation of the state security plan was supervised" He said.