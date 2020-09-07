Botswana: FIFA Relieves Football Community

Gaborone — Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has approved a COVID-19 relieve plan to assist member associations including Botswana Football Association (BFA).

In an interview, BFA spokesperson, Tumo Mpatane, confirmed that FIFA had pledged over US$500 000 (about P5 million) to assist the football community.

He said following approval of BFA COVID-19 Relief Task Team's recommendations to the national executive committee, the funds would be disbursed to structures effective September 4.

He said in order to establish an effective and meaningful plan that provided immediate liquidity relief to member associations and offer support to the football community, funds would be transferred to governing bodies such as Botswana Premier League, both north and south Debswana First Division and regional football associations.

Mpatane said the funds would be inclusive of referees relief and operations, coaches' associations operations, players' union operations and players' welfare fund.

The governing body would make sure players and communities were paid accordingly.

He said upon completion of disbursing funds, an audit would be conducted to ascertain how communities and structures used allocated funds and as such he advised management of structures to guard against misuse.

According to a press released from BFA, from the P5 million relief fund, BPL's 16 teams, DNFD administrations for south and north leagues, 24 teams from first division south and north leagues will share P2 527 500 00.

"Regional leagues which include regional football association administrations and teams will share P1 657 500 00," he said.

Mpatane said associate members which include referees relief and operations, and coaches' association operations would share P590 000 00, while players union operations and players welfare fund would share P225 000 00.

