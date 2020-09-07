Nigeria: APC Will Deepen Development in Edo If Voted - Oshiomhole

6 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Former Governor of Edo, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has assured people of the state that the All Progressives Congress (APC), would consolidate on his developmental strides if voted for in the Sept. 19, Governorship election.

Oshiomhole gave the assurance on Sunday during the Edo APC Governorship ward-to-ward campaign rally at Udaba and Anegbette, Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state.

He said his successor, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, had not lived up to the confidence reposed in him in terms of continuity of projects execution.

He assured the people of Udaba and Anegbette that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC in the Edo Governorship election, if elected governor, would complete the road projects he started in their area.

"I am proud that we did not misuse power, hence, I will not be able to campaign for good governance today.

"Ize-Iyamu will bring good governance to the people of this area that is why I am supporting him to be elected as Edo Governor.

"I have memories of how the major road leading to this community was very bad and not accessible.

"But my administration fixed the road to reduce the hardship of the people. However, some parts of the road need to be extended to other parts of this council.

He urged the electorate to use their voter cards to vote out the PDP administration for neglecting them for the past three years.

Similarly, Malam Gani Audu, running mate to Ize-Iyamu, said a vote for his party is a vote for a people-oriented government.

Audu said the APC has all it takes to meet the developmental needs of the state using the SIMPLE Agenda of Ize-Iyamu.

He called on the electorate in the wards to cast their votes for APC so they could benefit from the good plans the party had for Edo people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

