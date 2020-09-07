Cameroon: Evolution of Covid-19 - 19,604 Confirmed Cases, 18,448 Recoveries

This was revealed during the daily press briefings yesterday with focus on the population to adopt measures, which will help eliminate the virus.

As of September 3, 2020, the overall epidemiological situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country revealed 19,604 confirmed cases, 414 deaths and 18,448 recoveries, 742 active cases and 87 in-patients (none on oxygen). This was made known by the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Public Health, Dr Etoundi Mballa said these figures represent a recovery rate of 94.1 per cent, a case-fatality rate of 2.1 per cent, a zero severity rate and a bed occupancy rate of 2.7 per cent. With regard to the fatality rate, Dr Etoundi Mballa said the average rate is 2.3 per cent in Africa and 3.5 per cent in other continents. According to him, more than 9 in 10 people with COVID-19 recover. Looking at the overall evolution of the epidemic in the country over the past six months, Dr Etoundi Mballa made known that out of the 190 health districts in the country, 145 are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The four most affected regions, he said are, the Centre, Littoral, West and East.

Dr Etoundi Mballa reinstated measures taken by the government to wage a war against the pandemic through a good strategic plan that focused on controlling and limiting the transmission. As the government prepares to enter the fourth operational period of its response plan to curb COVID-19, the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, said there is need for everybody to continue to strengthen measures in order to stop the evolution of the disease. As well, as look for additional approaches that could help eliminate the virus in the country. He said the government is fighting relentlessly with the palpable hope of overcoming the invisible and dangerous enemy -COVID-19. This, he stressed, is to allow children to go to school without the fear of being infected and for the country to continue its march towards emergence.

The population was called to continue to keep in mind that the disease is not over and it is imperative to be careful, vigilant and respect the COVID-19 barrier measures put in place by the government and W.H.O. Amongst which are washing of hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing, sneezing or use a bent elbow; avoiding close contact with anyone with flu symptoms. Individuals are also urged to maintain physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres; and stay at home as much as possible and wear a facemask when going out.