Cameroon: Major National Dialogue Recommandations - Proposals to Accelerate Implementation

Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on September 3, 2020 chaired the inaugural session of the Committee to Follow up the Implementation of the dialogue recommendations.

The implementation of the recommendations made by the eight committees that brainstormed during the Major National Dialogue convened by the Head of State, President Paul Biya in Yaounde from September 30 to October 4, 2020 will be accelerated on the field following the inaugural meeting of the Committee to Follow up the Implementation of the dialogue recommendations.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute who is also the chairperson of the Committee created by presidential decree on March 23, 2020, presided at its first meeting in Yaounde on September 3, 2020. The inaugural session, he said, was to take stock of the actions already undertaken by government to implement the Major National Dialogue recommendations, chart the way forward to specifically make life return to normalcy in the security crisis-stricken North West and South West Regions, particularly for schools to resume, businesses take off as well as refugees and internally displace persons return to their homes. For the mission to be fulfilled, Prime Minister Dion Ngute in his closing remarks said, " For us to make progress on this responsibility given to us by the Head of State, it is incumbent on each and everyone of us to take this seriously."

Progress Made, Way Forward

At the end of the inaugural session of the Committee during which member of its Steering Committee and Technical Unit were presented, members rejoiced at the strides already made to implement the recommendations. The Spokesperson of the Major National Dialogue, Dr Georges Ewane in a press briefing on behalf of the Committee presented a litany of actions. He said even before the end of the Major National Dialogue, the Head of State, President Paul Biya on October 3, 2019 ordered the release of 330 persons kept in custody in connection with the crisis in the North West and South West Regions and also ordered the discontinuance of judicial proceedings against them in Military Tribunals. He also cited the creation and operationalisation of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (DDR) to welcome ex-combatants of the Boko Haram terrorist sect in the Far North Region and armed groups in the North West and South West who willingly drop their arms and leave the bushes, creation of the National School of Local Administration and its officials commissioned, granting of the status of economic disaster zones to the Far North, North West and South West regions, special recruitment of 500 translators and interpreters into the civil service ordered by the Head of State, recruitment and absorption into the judiciary corps of the first batch of English-speaking pupil judges. In December 24, 2019 the Head of State also promulgated the law to promote official languages in Cameroon, the law to Institute the General of Code of Regional and Local Authorities one whose innovation was the special status granted to the North West and South West Regions, the putting in place of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction of the North West and South West Regions.

As for the way forward, the Committee proposed better communication on the ground, creation of peace grassroots ambassadors and confidence-building measures, reinforcement of measures to end ghost town by all means possible, reinforcement of the DDR Centres in Bamenda and Buea and the overall need for collective action and individual responsibility in resolving the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.