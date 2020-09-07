Cameroon: Covid-19 - Boosting Data Reporting for Enhanced Prevention

4 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The United Nations Children's Fund on September 2, 2020 in Yaounde donated communication material to the Centre Regional Delegation of Public Health.

A recent survey by the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, shows that 75 per cent of people in the Centre Region of Cameroon are aware of the measures needed to prevent themselves against Coronavirus or COVID-19 contamination. However, only 48 per cent of them use face masks to protect themselves against the viral disease.

It was for this reason that UNICEF on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Yaounde donated COVID-19 awareness and reporting equipment worth 10.8 million FCFA to the Centre Regional Delegation of Publication. The tools were offered to 26 of the 30 health districts in the Centre Region with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The donation consisted of 31 megaphones with 20-hour rechargeable battery life, 60 USB keys with recorded sensitization messages, 30 android telephones and a tablet phone. UNICEF will provide each telephone with communication credit of 10,000 FCFA for a period of three months.

Handing over the gifts, UNICEF Cameroon Country Representative, Jacques Boyer, noted that there has been a noticeable decline in the respect of COVID-19 preventive measures. He said communication for the prevention of Coronavirus transmission needed to be stepped up in order to elicit greater public action. Speaking earlier, Dr Omgba Charlotte epouse Moussi, the Centre Regional Delegate of Public Health, said the donated items will boost data collection and timely reporting for prompt action. Dr Moussi described UNICEF as a trusted long-term partner.

After the first two COVID-19 cases in the country were reported on March 6, 2020, government and partners put in place strategies to contain the pandemic, though it continues to spread. On August 26, 2020, Cameroon counted 19,142 confirmed cases and 411 deaths from Coronavirus. All of the country's 10 administrative regions reported cases of the pandemic on May 26, 2020. The Centre Region is the hardest hit with 9,657 confirmed cases and 109 deaths as at August 26, 2020.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.