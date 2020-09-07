Cameroon: Covid-19 - Boosting Data Reporting for Enhanced Prevention

The United Nations Children's Fund on September 2, 2020 in Yaounde donated communication material to the Centre Regional Delegation of Public Health.

A recent survey by the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, shows that 75 per cent of people in the Centre Region of Cameroon are aware of the measures needed to prevent themselves against Coronavirus or COVID-19 contamination. However, only 48 per cent of them use face masks to protect themselves against the viral disease.

It was for this reason that UNICEF on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Yaounde donated COVID-19 awareness and reporting equipment worth 10.8 million FCFA to the Centre Regional Delegation of Publication. The tools were offered to 26 of the 30 health districts in the Centre Region with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The donation consisted of 31 megaphones with 20-hour rechargeable battery life, 60 USB keys with recorded sensitization messages, 30 android telephones and a tablet phone. UNICEF will provide each telephone with communication credit of 10,000 FCFA for a period of three months.

Handing over the gifts, UNICEF Cameroon Country Representative, Jacques Boyer, noted that there has been a noticeable decline in the respect of COVID-19 preventive measures. He said communication for the prevention of Coronavirus transmission needed to be stepped up in order to elicit greater public action. Speaking earlier, Dr Omgba Charlotte epouse Moussi, the Centre Regional Delegate of Public Health, said the donated items will boost data collection and timely reporting for prompt action. Dr Moussi described UNICEF as a trusted long-term partner.

After the first two COVID-19 cases in the country were reported on March 6, 2020, government and partners put in place strategies to contain the pandemic, though it continues to spread. On August 26, 2020, Cameroon counted 19,142 confirmed cases and 411 deaths from Coronavirus. All of the country's 10 administrative regions reported cases of the pandemic on May 26, 2020. The Centre Region is the hardest hit with 9,657 confirmed cases and 109 deaths as at August 26, 2020.