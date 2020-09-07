Cameroon: Far North Region - Socio-Economic Dev't Projects Under Scrutiny

A huge interministerial delegation led by Territorial Administration Minister began a five-day facts-finding mission to the region yesterday September 3, 2020.

If the number of government Ministers visiting a single locality at once was the only thing to rely on in boosting socio-economic development, then inhabitants of the Far North Region have every reason to hope for better days ahead. In effect, a huge interministerial delegation is in the region to evaluate ongoing projects as well as seek ways of crafting fresh ones susceptible to giving a new lease of life to the people hit by recurrent floods and other natural calamities.

Territorial Administration Minister, Atanga Nji Paul is leading the delegation comprising the Ministers of Public Works, Economy, Livestock, Decentralization, Agriculture and Housing. Going by Minister Atanga Nji Paul, the interministerial delegation sent by President Paul Biya principally has as mission to evaluate the situation of floods as well as development projects in the region. Huge stock of items will also be distributed to the population affected by the floods. Each Minister is accompanied by experts in their respective domains and are expected to individually report back to the Head of State on what could be done to lift the region out of underdevelopment, poverty and misery.

The warm reception given the Members of Government even amidst visible floods, and the praises showered on the Head of State, in song and dance, depicted a people trapped in difficulties but hopeful that the solution can only come from the one they overwhelmingly plebicited in 2018. On day one of the five-day visit yesterday September 3, 2020, the Members of Government upon arrival in Maroua visited development projects in the city of Maroua, reconstruction works on Mizao bridge as well as the site of the crumbled Palar bridge on the National Road No. 1. The deviation and urban embellishment works in Maroua and the Mayo Kaliao shore were also other points of attraction. In each of the stopovers, the interministerial delegation listened to explanations from field experts and gave clarifications and instructions in their respective spheres of influence.

A visit to Maga in the Mayo-Danay Division, and notably inspection of the pavement of the Maroua-Bogo axis as well as dishing out Presidential assistance to the population affected by recent floods are on programme for this Friday September 4, 2020.