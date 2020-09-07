Cameroon: Paralympic Committee - National Technical Department Adopted

The sixth Ordinary Session of the board of administration of the National Paralympic Committee took place in Yaounde on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

The National Paralympic Committee will henceforth have a national technical department. The text to govern the national technical department was adopted during the sixth Ordinary Session of the board of administration of the National Paralympic Committee that took place at the conference room of the National Federation of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities in (FCASDI) in Yaounde. The meeting was presided over by the President of the Cameroon Paralympic Committee, His Majesty Jean Jacques Ndoudoumou.

Speaking during the occasion the President His Majesty Jean Jacques Ndoudoumou said the government disclosed that the State has added the sum of FCFA150 million to the previous FCFA 150 million voted as the budget for 2020. The added budget which now stands at FCFA 300 million is to ensure that the committee adequately prepare for two major competitions; the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games and the 2021 games for the deaf in Brazil.

During the meeting discussions centered on two major points. These are the adjustment of the budget for the 2020 sports season and the adoption of the text to govern the national technical department. The proposed text for the creation of a national technical department was voted by acclamation.

At the end of the meeting Jean Jacques Ndoudoumou said after the adoption of the text the next thing is the effective putting in place of the staff. He said a job offer will be launched so that aspiring candidates can submit their files and that the selection will be done rigorously.

The technical department of the National Paralympic Committee will be in charge of programmes, training, development and classification in the body. The department is divided into four departments and nine units. Jean Jacques Ndoudoumou says he is hopeful that the technical department will go operational by the end of this year.