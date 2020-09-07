Cameroon: Volleyball Sport-Etudes - College Johnston Centre in Place

The information was made public by the Cameroon Volleyball Federation recently.

The Volleyball Sport-études centre of Collège Johnston in Yaounde will train youths on volleyball alongside their studies as from next school year. The information was made public by the Cameroon Volleyball Federation (FECAVOLLEY) recently. The Sports-études centre is within the framework of a vast infrastructure project put in place by FECAVOLLEY in 2013. It is in this light that the President of FECAVOLLEY, Serge Abouem appointed some officials of some departments of the centre. These include the Communication and Public Relations Department and the Legal, Administrative and Financial Department. The officials will manage the affairs of volleyball in the centre and ensure that the centre meets set objectives.

The Sports-études centre is within the framework of a vast infrastructure project put in place by FECAVOLLEY in 2013. Actually, the federation had presented a ten-year rebuilding project. Serge Abouem said FECAVOLLEY is renovating centre so that in the next five years the federation will have a major sports-étude volleyball school worthy of its names. "If we have succeeded in different domains notably the reshaping of the national championship, international performances, promotion and vulgarisation of the sports discipline, we have also noticed some delay at the level of infrastructure," he said.

Collège is therefore part of the development project alongside with simplified gymnasiums which the federation is intends to complete in 2023. Serge Abouem said from the level of the rehabilitation work the centre will effectively open in October 2020. On the contrary construction works for new edifices are half way gone and will be completed three or four years. Fr the launching of the new school year there are already three classes for 6eme and three for form one and 240 places.