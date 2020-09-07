Malawi/South Africa: Khuda Regrets Stay At Polokwane

Former Silver Strikers forward, Khuda Muyaba, who has been with South African side Polokwane City says he regrets his short stay at the club and contemplates an immediate return to Malawi.

Muyaba joined Polokwane City in January this year after winning the TNM Super League golden boot award back home with 21 goals. Statistics actually show that he was the first player to score more than 20 goals in a season since 2005.

However, his short stay at the club in the Rainbow nation has been so bumpy and dusty as he was failing to make it even to the substitute bench since the commencement of the season this year.

Polokwane City Head Coach, Clinton Larsen, said after the lockdown that Muyaba needed more time to adapt to the demands of Premier Soccer League football and that he would be given chance soon. It never happened until the season wound up and the club was relegated from the Premier Soccer League.

Muyaba at one point blamed former flames marksman, Esau Kanyenda, for taking him to the club, saying he was suffering because of Kanyenda's decisions.

But after the end of the 2020 PSL season, the striker says he cannot withstand the cruelty from the owner of the club and will be returning home shortly.

"I don't know what brought me here. The owner of the team never wanted me to play. I won't go with the team to play in the second tier league. Officials at the club are very, very cruel.

"I am done with this club. It's better I come back home and play in Malawi," Muyaba lamented on Times TV.

Commenting on the matter, analyst Peter Banda said it was immature for Khuda to abandon a four-year contract with the club.

"It's very unfortunate to hear a player talking like that. He needs to talk with management, come back home for a holiday and then return to work extra hard.

"He should be a problem himself because at first he blamed Kanyenda and now he is blaming the owner of the club. He must have his own problems as a player," Banda remarked.

Ironically, another Malawian, Dennis Chembezi, settled very well at the club as a defender and was enjoying game time throughout the season earning praise from his coach.

"Dennis is settling in well and improving with each game... ," said coach Larsen at the middle of the season.

