South Africa: Car Thieves Nabbed in Mkhuze

On 4 September 2020 at 11:30, police officers from Mkhuze and Jozini together with other role players followed up information about suspected stolen vehicles traveling along the Nkonkoni turn-off in Mkhuze.

They proceeded to the said area and two vehicles showed up travelling at high speed. The drivers sped off and one of the driver's abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bushes. The police officers gave chase and a 33-year-old man was placed under arrest. A second 47-year-old man was also placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Preliminary investigations conducted, revealed that the two vehicles were stolen in the Gauteng province. The two suspects are expected to appear before the Magistrate's Court tomorrow for possession of stolen property.