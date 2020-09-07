South Africa: Vuyo Sipho Ndzeku's Zondo Testimony Is Among the Most Bizarre Delivered At the Commission

opinion

Vuyo Sipho Ndzeku's testimony at the Zondo Commission was as bizarre as anything we have seen. And in a commission that has suffered through the amnesia of Vytjie Mentor, the intellectually vacuous diatribe of Pule Mothibe, Nomvula Mokonyane's voyage into a parallel reality and the agonising monotony of the Agrizzi marathon, coming out as the most bizarre of them all is quite an achievement.

A lot of people commented that the witness' contradictions, confusion and straightforward bullshitting warranted him being sent straight to jail - and therein lies a big hint about the history of Vuyo Sipho Aaron Ndzeku.

His is a history so diverse it is impossible to identify which starting point to use. It could be that 1987 affidavit lamenting the loss of a drug supply connection when a Lusaka-based German drug dealer called Lorenz was arrested in Johannesburg.

It could be the time he was serving a prison sentence in 1979 and then escaped - only to be rearrested and turned into an informer for the state.

It could be a fateful meeting in a flat in Hillbrow on 19 August 1988 where - in a tale worthy of a spy thriller - the convict-turned-informer thought he...