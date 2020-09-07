South Africa: Vuyo Sipho Ndzeku's Zondo Testimony Is Among the Most Bizarre Delivered At the Commission

6 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

Vuyo Sipho Ndzeku's testimony at the Zondo Commission was as bizarre as anything we have seen. And in a commission that has suffered through the amnesia of Vytjie Mentor, the intellectually vacuous diatribe of Pule Mothibe, Nomvula Mokonyane's voyage into a parallel reality and the agonising monotony of the Agrizzi marathon, coming out as the most bizarre of them all is quite an achievement.

A lot of people commented that the witness' contradictions, confusion and straightforward bullshitting warranted him being sent straight to jail - and therein lies a big hint about the history of Vuyo Sipho Aaron Ndzeku.

His is a history so diverse it is impossible to identify which starting point to use. It could be that 1987 affidavit lamenting the loss of a drug supply connection when a Lusaka-based German drug dealer called Lorenz was arrested in Johannesburg.

It could be the time he was serving a prison sentence in 1979 and then escaped - only to be rearrested and turned into an informer for the state.

It could be a fateful meeting in a flat in Hillbrow on 19 August 1988 where - in a tale worthy of a spy thriller - the convict-turned-informer thought he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.