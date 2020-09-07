South Africa: SAPS Crowd-Control Methods Are Outdated, Blunt Instruments That Aggravate Violence

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Cees De Rover

Public Order Policing (POP) is stuck in the 1970s and repeatedly manages to do more harm than good, trusting a severely limited selection of tactics that are mostly reactive, mainly static, set piece and preferring distance between police and protesters. Furthermore, POP has an array of very limited means available.

"Law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress" - Martin Luther King Jr.

Maintaining law and order in society is a task bestowed on law enforcement in most countries. That includes the maintenance of public order. With law and order maintained and public order safeguarded, every person can enjoy their rights and freedoms, individually and collectively, and society can prosper and our combined social wellbeing grows.

The commission of crimes, any crime, has the potential to impact on that fragile construct. As do disturbances of public order when, for example, protest turns violent.

It follows logically then, that much of law enforcement attention and resources are focused on prevention and detection of crime and the physical maintenance of public order, or the restoration of public order where disturbed....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

