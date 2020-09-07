South Africa: Mobile Commerce Opens the Taps of Township Bounty

6 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

South African FMCG players like SAB, Albany Bread, Pep, Shoprite and MTN have long recognised the economic power latent within this country's sprawling townships. Others have too, but have not known how to tap into it. The rise of mobile commerce is changing that.

Sometimes it takes an outsider to spot the opportunity. Two years ago, Nederlander Jessica Boonstra opened an online business delivering groceries into the townships of Hangklip and Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

Today Yebo Fresh delivers groceries across the greater Cape Town metropole, including Langa, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Gugulethu.

"There is a fascinating and dynamic food system in most of South Africa's townships. It's a market that is very much alive," Boonstra says.

What struck her was that despite the opportunity, townships are underserved, forcing those who live there to embark on shopping trips at great inconvenience and expense.

"I was told that while the market was huge, it was fragmented with limited spending power and real safety concerns. So all the retail innovation and focus is on suburban shoppers. I thought this had to be an opportunity."...

